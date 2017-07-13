Don't Miss
Home / Law / Court of Claims workplace injury trial scheduled

Court of Claims workplace injury trial scheduled

Worker who fell in hole seeking $2 million

By: Bennett Loudon July 13, 2017 0

The damages phase of a job-site injury lawsuit is scheduled to get underway July 31 before New York State Court of Claims Judge Renee Forgensi Minarik. Minarik has already decided that each side in the case is equally liable. “I find that the fault for this accident is evenly split 50 percent due to claimant's negligence and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo