Fourth Department – Divorce proceedings: Skitzki v. Neal

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Divorce proceedings Temporary order – Exclusive possession of marital residence Skitzki v. Neal CA 14-01331 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from an order granting the plaintiff’s motion seeking a temporary order of exclusive possession of the marital residence. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that ...