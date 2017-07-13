Don't Miss
Harris Beach names new CEO

By: Bennett Loudon July 13, 2017 0

Christopher D. Jagel has been elected chief executive officer of Harris Beach PLLC, and James A. Spitz Jr., who was CEO at the firm since 2005, has been named chairman. “Harris Beach has earned a reputation to be proud of because of Jim’s tremendous leadership. I am fortunate to be inheriting this role from someone who ...

