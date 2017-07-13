Keeping Your Balance: Personal versus business goodwill distinction was key in a U.S. tax court business valuation case

Don't Miss
By: Anthony G. Sandonato July 13, 2017 0

What do these amounts have in common: $0, $4.3 million, $9.3 million, $26 million, and $92.2 million? Amazingly, they are all valuation estimates of the same company at the same point in time. And the cause of these wild swings in value? The estimate of personal goodwill, as a relatively recent estate case in Tax ...

