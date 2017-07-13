Livingston County man sentenced for child pornography

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Calvin R. Patrick, 35, of Mount Morris, who was convicted of receipt of child pornography, was sentenced to 24 years and seven months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. In the fall of 2015, Patrick enticed two girls under the age of 18 to send to him sexually explicit pictures. of ...