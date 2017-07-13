Don't Miss
Home / News / Livingston County man sentenced for child pornography

Livingston County man sentenced for child pornography

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2017 0

Calvin R. Patrick, 35, of Mount Morris, who was convicted of receipt of child pornography, was sentenced to 24 years and seven months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. In the fall of 2015, Patrick enticed two girls under the age of 18 to send to him sexually explicit pictures. of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo