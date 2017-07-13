Don't Miss
Mortgages filed July 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2017

MORTGAGES Recorded July 5, 2017 (118) CHURCHVILLE ENGLISH, PATRICIA M & ENGLISH, SCOTT E Property Address: 655 ROBERTSON RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9408 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $199,500.00 EAST ROCHESTER FIANDACK-MERLA, MADELINE & MERLA, ROBERT C Property Address: 98 WATERWORKS DR APT ROCHESTER, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1936 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $183,060.00 BERTRAM, KASIE N & GAEBEL, KASIE N Property Address: 108 W CHESTNUT ST, ...

