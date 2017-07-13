Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Filing amicus brief with Court of Appeals: Opinion 16-178

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Filing amicus brief with Court of Appeals Judiciary concern over statutory authority and recent Appellate Division decision Opinion 16-178 Background: A judge asks if a judicial association may submit an amicus curiae brief to the Court of Appeals in a pending appeal to express its members’ concern, as trial judges, about ...

