Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Fernandez v. Zoni Language Ctrs., Inc.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fair Labor Standards Act Bona fide professionals – Educational institutions Fernandez v. Zoni Language Ctrs., Inc. 16-1689-cv Judges Calabresi, Raggi, and Lynch Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his minimum wage and overtime claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The plaintiffs are employed as English language teachers and argued ...