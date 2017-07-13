Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Fernandez v. Zoni Language Ctrs., Inc.

Second Circuit – Fair Labor Standards Act: Fernandez v. Zoni Language Ctrs., Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff July 13, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fair Labor Standards Act Bona fide professionals – Educational institutions Fernandez v. Zoni Language Ctrs., Inc. 16-1689-cv Judges Calabresi, Raggi, and Lynch Background:  The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his minimum wage and overtime claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The plaintiffs are employed as English language teachers and argued ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo