Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for July 17, 2017

Court Calendar for July 17, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2017 0

City Court HON. CAROLINE E. MORRISON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Harbor Town Properties LLC v Chardinee Hunte & Chase Smith, 12 Riverview Place – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Smoth Properties LLC v Moammar Budd, 108 Shelter St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Gianniny Brothers LLC v Shandel Simms, Kendell Johnson, et ano, 119 Rosewood Terrace – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Kreher Property Management LLC v Sheryl ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo