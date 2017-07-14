Don't Miss
Home / News / Education and Educational Services / Elite St. Paul’s School under criminal investigation after sexual misconduct revelations

Elite St. Paul’s School under criminal investigation after sexual misconduct revelations

By: The Washington Post Kyle Swenson, Fred Barbash July 14, 2017 0

St. Paul's School, the elite New England boarding school dogged in recent months by allegations of past sexual abuse and misconduct, is now the target of a criminal investigation by local and state authorities. In a statement released Thursday evening, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald announced investigators will examine whether the school engaged in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo