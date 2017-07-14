Don't Miss
Julie Jordan DiPalma | Law Offices of Jordan DiPalma

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2017

Julie Jordan DiPalma, a litigation attorney formerly with Faraci Lange LLP, has opened the Law Offices of Jordan DiPalma located at 1159 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford. DiPalma has been recognized by Super Lawyers as an upstate New York Rising Star in the field of plaintiff’s medical malpractice from 2013 to 2017.  She has also been recognized by the National Trial Lawyers Association ...

