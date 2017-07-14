Julie Jordan DiPalma | Law Offices of Jordan DiPalma

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Julie Jordan DiPalma, a litigation attorney formerly with Faraci Lange LLP, has opened the Law Offices of Jordan DiPalma located at 1159 Pittsford Victor Road, Pittsford. DiPalma has been recognized by Super Lawyers as an upstate New York Rising Star in the field of plaintiff’s medical malpractice from 2013 to 2017. She has also been recognized by the National Trial Lawyers Association ...