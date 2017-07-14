Legal Loop: Lawyers and technology in 2017: change is good

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

According to a recent study conducted by Altman Weil, “Law Firms in Transition 2017” (online: http://www.altmanweil.com/LFiT2017/), 72% of responding firms believe that change in the legal industry will continue to take place at a rapid rate, compared to 2012 when only 61% of respondents believed the pace of change would increase. This statistic represents a ...