Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed July 6, 2017

Mortgages filed July 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 14, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded July 6, 2017 () 98 BRIGHTON LINDSAY ZWEIG BREEZE Property Address: 23 SPIER AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3411 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 BROCKPORT JUNOR, VANESSA Property Address: 2 MISSION HILL DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1559 Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $55,500.00 WATKINS, ELLEN J Property Address: 31 LARRIGAN XING, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9653 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $15,600.00 DETAR, CHRISTOPHER T & DETAR, JENNA N Property Address: 11 OGEE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo