Don't Miss
Home / News / Staff shortages, solitary confinement increase risks for federal prisoners and public

Staff shortages, solitary confinement increase risks for federal prisoners and public

By: The Washington Post Joe Davidson July 14, 2017 0

WASHINGTON - Once again, Uncle Sam has demonstrated that skimping on his workforce is a good way to cheat his consumers. In this case, the unwilling consumers are a group who generate little sympathy and exercise even less power - prisoners. A new report from the Justice Department's internal watchdog shows how understaffed mental health services for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo