Home / Law / Trump lawyer Kasowitz threatens critic in emails

Trump lawyer Kasowitz threatens critic in emails

By: The Washington Post DEREK HAWKINS July 14, 2017 0

Marc E. Kasowitz, President Donald Trump's longtime attorney representing him in the Russia investigations, reportedly sent angry, threatening and profane emails to a random stranger who criticized him this week, cursing at the man and telling him, "I already know where you live, I'm on you." Kasowitz, speaking through a spokesman, did not dispute the account, ...

