Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for July 18, 2017

Court Calendar for July 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. GAIL A. DONOFRIO 9:30 a.m. 1—Nash III v Nash – Joseph D Rinere – Pro se 2—Lapoint v Claypoole – Sharon K Sayers – Vincent Ferrero 3—Ballard v Ballard – Handelman & Witkowicz – Murice J Verrillo – Thomas C Hartzell 4—Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v Williams Sr, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, et al – ...

