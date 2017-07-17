Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Tuttle v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Insurance coverage – Non-owned vehicle – Frequency of use Tuttle v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company CA 16-01579 Appealed from Supreme Court, Genesee County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking a declaration that the defendant is obligated to provide coverage under the policy issued to her ...