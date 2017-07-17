Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Tuttle v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

July 17, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Motor vehicle accident Insurance coverage – Non-owned vehicle – Frequency of use Tuttle v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company CA 16-01579 Appealed from Supreme Court, Genesee County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking a declaration that the defendant is obligated to provide coverage under the policy issued to her ...

