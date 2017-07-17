Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for July 17, 2017

Don't Miss
JUDGMENTS CITY COURT TRANSCRIBED TO SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. TERRY, VOSHAWANDRA L 453 LYELL AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 THOMAS, EDDIE L 1 SHORT STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $88.0000 THOMPSON, LORALEE K 32 ELMTREE ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY ...

