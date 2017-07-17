Don't Miss
Home / Legal Jobs / REAL ESTATE PARALEGAL

REAL ESTATE PARALEGAL

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2017 0

Established full service law firm seeks an experienced real estate paralegal to assist with commercial real estate transactions.  The individual must have excellent time management skills, meet deadlines, be well organized and detail oriented.  Excellent computer and communication skills required.  2-3 years real estate experience preferred.  Competitive salary and benefits commensurate with experience.  All inquiries will be kept confidential.

All resumes emailed to: blindbox@nydailyrecord.com – Reference Box No. 718

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo