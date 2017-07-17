Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Judgment of conviction: United States v. Libous

Second Circuit – Judgment of conviction: United States v. Libous

By: Daily Record Staff July 17, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Judgment of conviction Abatement – Fines and special assessments United States v. Libous 15-3979 Judges Katzmann, Winter, and Stein Background: The defendant was convicted by a jury of making false statements to the FBI. During the pendency of his appeal, the defendant died. The executrix of his estate moved to withdraw the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo