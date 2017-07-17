Don't Miss
Home / News / The New York Times asks court to toss Sarah Palin lawsuit

The New York Times asks court to toss Sarah Palin lawsuit

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister July 17, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times has asked a judge to toss out a defamation lawsuit former Alaska governor Sarah Palin filed against it, saying there was not actual malice in a recent editorial it quickly corrected after readers complained. The newspaper said in court papers late Friday that its prompt and full correction ...

