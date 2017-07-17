Why a parody golf label may beat back Titleist’s wrath

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A golf-centric social media page had a hit on its hands when it started peddling hats mimicking the logo of Titleist, the golf equipment and apparel company. Only their stuff didn't say Titleist-the merchandise replaced the brand name with a lewd anatomical reference that also starts with a T. Followers cackled at the joke and ...