Buffalo man accused of selling deadly heroin mixture that led to two deaths

A federal grand jury has returned an eight-count indictment charging Aaron J. McDuffie, 22, of Buffalo, with possessing with intent to distribute and distributing quantities of heroin, fentanyl, butyryl fentanyl, and furanyl fentanyl, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. Two of the charges accuse McDuffie of selling drugs that led to in serious ...