Deeds filed July 10, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded July 10, 2017 (95) BRIGHTON SOLOMON, JEFFREY S to WARREN, MELANIE A Property Address: 844 EAST RIVER ROAD, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11885 Page: 300 Tax Account: 148.07-1-1 Full Sale Price: $1 HELM, MIRIAM R et al to HELM, MIRIAM REICHERT Property Address: 543 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11885 Page: 585 Tax Account: 150.13-2-78./5B Full Sale Price: $1 DANGELO, MARY et ano to GASTIN, ...

