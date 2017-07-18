Don't Miss
Home / News / Hastert released from prison in Minnesota

Hastert released from prison in Minnesota

By: The Associated Press CARYN ROUSSEAU and MICHAEL TARM July 18, 2017 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been released from prison in Minnesota and transferred to a Chicago re-entry facility, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records Tuesday. Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison in April 2016 in a banking violations case that revealed accusations he had sexually abused teenagers while ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo