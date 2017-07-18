Jeff Sessions wants police to take more cash from American citizens

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday said he'd be issuing a new directive this week aimed at increasing police seizures of cash and property. "We hope to issue this week a new directive on asset forfeiture-especially for drug traffickers," Sessions said in his prepared remarks for a speech to the National District Attorney's Association in Minneapolis. ...