Home / News / Jeff Sessions wants police to take more cash from American citizens

Jeff Sessions wants police to take more cash from American citizens

By: The Washington Post Christopher Ingraham July 18, 2017 0

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday said he'd be issuing a new directive this week aimed at increasing police seizures of cash and property. "We hope to issue this week a new directive on asset forfeiture-especially for drug traffickers," Sessions said in his prepared remarks for a speech to the National District Attorney's Association in Minneapolis. ...

