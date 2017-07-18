Don't Miss
Home / Law / Judge’s decision may go undefended on appeal

Judge’s decision may go undefended on appeal

Advocate in state Supreme Court begs off case

By: Bennett Loudon July 18, 2017 0

An unusual decision by a state Supreme Court justice is likely to be heard by the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, within a few months, but it’s not clear whether anybody will be arguing to uphold the judge’s ruling. In May, Justice Richard A. Dollinger denied appointed counsel for an unemployed man facing jail time over a ...

