Judge’s decision may go undefended on appeal

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



An unusual decision by a state Supreme Court justice is likely to be heard by the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, within a few months, but it’s not clear whether anybody will be arguing to uphold the judge’s ruling. In May, Justice Richard A. Dollinger denied appointed counsel for an unemployed man facing jail time over a ...