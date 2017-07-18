Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for July 18, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for July 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2017 0

JUDGMENTS SUPREME AND COUNTY COURT DOCKETED COUNTY CLERK A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party. ANTHONY, JEROME 148 NICHOLS STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 BAKER, KARLA D 428 CHAMPLAIN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo