Man who pushed stranger in path of train acquitted of murder

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of killing a stranger by shoving him onto subway tracks, where his imminent death by an oncoming train was captured in a photograph splashed across a newspaper front page, was acquitted Monday of murder and other charges. Naeem Davis, 34, had said he was defending himself when he pushed ...