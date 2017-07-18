Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Maureen Brundage | BarkerGilmore

Maureen Brundage | BarkerGilmore

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2017 0

BarkerGilmore has hired Maureen Brundage as the newest addition to its coaching and advising team. Brundage is the former executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief ethics officer of The Chubb Corp. For more than 10 years Brundage led the global law department of The Chubb Corporation, one of the world’s largest publicly traded ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo