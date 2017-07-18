Maureen Brundage | BarkerGilmore

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BarkerGilmore has hired Maureen Brundage as the newest addition to its coaching and advising team. Brundage is the former executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief ethics officer of The Chubb Corp. For more than 10 years Brundage led the global law department of The Chubb Corporation, one of the world’s largest publicly traded ...