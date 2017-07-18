Don't Miss
Mortgages filed July 10, 2017

By: brianbarrett July 18, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded July 10, 2017 (116) BRIGHTON PIETRANTONI, ENNA I Property Address: 120 THACKERY RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3362 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $236,000.00 BROCKPORT BRESLAWSKI, ANDREW C Property Address: 26 LYNNWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1424 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $79,057.00 CHURCHVILLE VERNO-STEVENS, TINA Property Address: 3262 OATKA CREEK RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9369 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $124,000.00 COPE, MICHELE A Property Address: 700 KENDALL RD, CHURCHVILLE, ...

