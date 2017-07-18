New president starts at Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press July 18, 2017 0

Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva have a new president this week. Gregory Vincent started his new job Monday. He was named the 27th president of Hobart College and the 16th president of William Smith College in April. Vincent is a former vice president for diversity and community engagement at the University of Texas at Austin. The New ...

