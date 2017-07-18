Paralegal Perspectives: Knowledge is power

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Perspective In collecting my thoughts for this article, I was intrigued by the thought of the title of this section “Paralegal Perspectives.” What did I want the reader to walk away with after reading my article? Then, the idea came to me like one of those “lightbulb” moments: Knowledge is power. It is a simple but ...