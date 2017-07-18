Don't Miss
Home / Law / Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting drew US scrutiny

Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting drew US scrutiny

By: The Associated Press STEPHEN BRAUN July 18, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. last year had drawn attention from U.S. government officials even before that now-famous encounter for her work fighting U.S. sanctions that had angered the Kremlin. At one point, officials tried to seize emails from the attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya, and deny her entry into the U.S., ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo