Second Circuit – Employment discrimination: Griffin v. Sirva Inc.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Employment discrimination Prior conviction – Proper employer Griffin v. Sirva Inc. 15-1307 Judges Pooler, Hall, and Carney Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendants. The plaintiffs are the direct employees of a non-party moving company who were terminated after it was discovered they had past criminal ...