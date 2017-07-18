Don't Miss
Home / News / Teen admits to attempted murder

Teen admits to attempted murder

By: Daily Record Staff July 18, 2017 0

A Rochester teen has admitted to trying to kill a Rochester police officer. Ernestiaze Moore, 17, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder for shooting at Officer Kelly Phillips, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. On Feb. 26, Phillips responded to calls of multiple shots fired. When Phillips spotted Moore, Moore aimed at Phillips with a ...

