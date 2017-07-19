Don't Miss
Corporations Doing Business As for July 19, 2017

July 19, 2017

CORPORATIONS DOING BUSINESS AS A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. JOANNIS AUTO Address: 55 SEBASTIAN, ROCHESTER, NY 14625 JT AUTO Address: 2424 COLBY STREET, BROCKPORT, NY 14420 ABBY’S JEWELRY STORE Address: 1152 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 POUNDS AND QUARTERS WORLDWIDE Address: 125 STARR ST, MEDINA, ...

