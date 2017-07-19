Don't Miss
Home / News / Erie County man pleads guilty to wire fraud

Erie County man pleads guilty to wire fraud

By: Daily Record Staff July 19, 2017 0

A man who used to live in Hamburg, Erie County, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Wilson, 30, defrauded investors out of more than $10 million between June 2008 and July 2010, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He created several fake investment companies and induced individuals and companies to invest in financial instruments with complex sounding names, such as "leveraging agreements," ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo