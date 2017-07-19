Erie County man pleads guilty to wire fraud

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A man who used to live in Hamburg, Erie County, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Wilson, 30, defrauded investors out of more than $10 million between June 2008 and July 2010, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He created several fake investment companies and induced individuals and companies to invest in financial instruments with complex sounding names, such as "leveraging agreements," ...