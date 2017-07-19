Don't Miss
Home / News / Government Federal / Justices allow strict enforcement of Trump refugee ban

Justices allow strict enforcement of Trump refugee ban

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN July 19, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is granting the Trump administration's request to more strictly enforce its ban on refugees, at least until a federal appeals court weighs in. But the justices are leaving in place a lower court order that makes it easier for travelers from six mostly Muslim countries to enter the United States. The ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo