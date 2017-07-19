Justices allow strict enforcement of Trump refugee ban

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is granting the Trump administration's request to more strictly enforce its ban on refugees, at least until a federal appeals court weighs in. But the justices are leaving in place a lower court order that makes it easier for travelers from six mostly Muslim countries to enter the United States. The ...