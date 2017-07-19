OJ Simpson to face Nevada parole board with freedom in sight

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) — O.J. Simpson once thrilled crowds as he ran for touchdowns and hurdled airport seats in car rental ads to achieve Hollywood celebrity before he was acquitted of murder in the 1995 "trial of the century" in Los Angeles. Now, an aging Simpson will appear as inmate No. 1027820 in a starkly plain ...