Don't Miss
Home / News / OJ Simpson to face Nevada parole board with freedom in sight

OJ Simpson to face Nevada parole board with freedom in sight

By: The Associated Press KEN RITTER July 19, 2017 0

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) — O.J. Simpson once thrilled crowds as he ran for touchdowns and hurdled airport seats in car rental ads to achieve Hollywood celebrity before he was acquitted of murder in the 1995 "trial of the century" in Los Angeles. Now, an aging Simpson will appear as inmate No. 1027820 in a starkly plain ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo