Study: Asian lawyers struggle to gain leadership roles

The question arose for California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu when his court granted posthumous bar admission to Hong Yen Chang, a Chinese immigrant denied a law license more than a century ago because of his race: how are Asian Americans faring in the legal profession today? Asian Americans are no longer subject to exclusion laws, ...