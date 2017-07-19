Don't Miss
Study: Asian lawyers struggle to gain leadership roles

By: The Washington Post TRACY JAN July 19, 2017 0

The question arose for California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu when his court granted posthumous bar admission to Hong Yen Chang, a Chinese immigrant denied a law license more than a century ago because of his race: how are Asian Americans faring in the legal profession today? Asian Americans are no longer subject to exclusion laws, ...

