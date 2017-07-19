US appeals court tosses convictions of British ex-bankers

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. appeals court cited the Fifth Amendment right to be free from self-incrimination as it reversed the convictions Wednesday of two British ex-bankers charged with conspiring to manipulate the primary benchmark for global short-term interest rates. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the 2015 trial of Anthony ...