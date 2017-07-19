Don't Miss
Home / Law / Xerox robbery case involves enormous amounts of evidence

Xerox robbery case involves enormous amounts of evidence

New FBI technology will be used to access defendant’s iPhone

By: Bennett Loudon July 19, 2017 0

Federal prosecutors have so much electronic evidence in the case of a man accused in a fatal 2003 robbery at the Xerox credit union that the defense says it will take more than 4,000 man hours to review. And the prosecutor revealed in court Wednesday that the defendant’s iPhone is being sent to FBI experts in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo