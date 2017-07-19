Xerox robbery case involves enormous amounts of evidence

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Federal prosecutors have so much electronic evidence in the case of a man accused in a fatal 2003 robbery at the Xerox credit union that the defense says it will take more than 4,000 man hours to review. And the prosecutor revealed in court Wednesday that the defendant’s iPhone is being sent to FBI experts in ...