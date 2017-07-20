Don't Miss
Home / News / Civil confinement decision goes against state: Third decision on topic forming consensus

Civil confinement decision goes against state: Third decision on topic forming consensus

By: Bennett Loudon July 20, 2017 0

A state Supreme Court justice in Cayuga County has refused to let government lawyers use a controversial mental illness diagnosis in their attempt to confine a convicted rapist now that his prison sentence has been completed. The ruling by Justice Mark H. Fandrich is similar to decisions reached by two other state Supreme Court justices since ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo