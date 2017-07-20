Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for July 21, 2017

Court Calendar for July 21, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RICHARD A. DOLLINGER 9:30 a.m. 1—Ilardo v Ilardo – Beckerman & Beckerman – Jeanne M Colombo 2—Martin v Martin – Pro se – Pro se 3—Cooley v Cooley – Pro se – Wesley Clark 4—Middleton v Middleton – Lisa A Sadinski – Jeanne M Colombo – Fero & Ingersoll 5—Levine v Levine – Van Loon Menard – Roberta ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo