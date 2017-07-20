Don't Miss
Ex-Credit Suisse banker helping U.S. after tax guilty plea

By: Bloomberg David Voreacos July 20, 2017 0

A former Credit Suisse Group banker who pleaded guilty to conspiring to help Americans hide income and assets from the Internal Revenue Service is cooperating with U.S. prosecutors in a bid for the sort of leniency her former colleagues received. Susanne Ruegg Meier, a Swiss citizen, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, ...

