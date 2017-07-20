Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Assault and strangulation: People v. Case

Fourth Department – Assault and strangulation: People v. Case

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault and strangulation Sufficiency of evidence – Ineffective assistance of counsel – Prosecutorial misconduct People v. Case KA 15-00535 Appealed from Cattaraugus County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of rape, assault, strangulation and unlawful imprisonment arising from the rape of his estranged wife in the garage ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo