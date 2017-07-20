Don't Miss
Home / News / Dali to be exhumed in paternity lawsuit

Dali to be exhumed in paternity lawsuit

By: The Associated Press HERNAN MUNOZ and ARITZ PARRA July 20, 2017 0

FIGUERES, Spain (AP) — Salvador Dali's eccentric artistic and personal biography is taking yet another bizarre turn with the exhumation of his embalmed remains in order to find genetic samples that could settle whether one of the founding figures of surrealism fathered a girl. Pilar Abel, a 61-year-old tarot card reader, claims that her mother had ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo