Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: Vacationing is good for business

Keeping Your Balance: Vacationing is good for business

By: Jackie Lee July 20, 2017 0

Most of us look forward to summer in Rochester—with warmer weather, a festival every weekend, and lots to do outside, it only makes sense. As much as we look forward to this time of year, a vacation getaway during the winter months can be equally enjoyable. No matter the season, setting proper vacation policies and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo