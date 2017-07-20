Law students meet the judges

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A group of about 50 law students got a treasure trove of free career advice from a half-dozen experienced judges representing all levels of courts at the Monroe County Bar Association’s annual meet the judges session Wednesday. “I would encourage you to just hone your skills because, whatever those skills are, they’re going to be transferable, ...